Vietnamese students win three golds, one silver at IBO 2024

The Vietnamese national team has secured three gold and one silver medals at the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2024, ranking third out of 81 participating countries and territories.

A group photo of the Vietnamese national team to the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2024 (Source: Vietnam's Ministry of Education and Training)

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, the three gold medalists, all 12th graders, are Dang Tuan Anh from Chu Van An High School in Hanoi, Nguyen Tien Loc from High School for Gifted Students in Natural Sciences under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, and Nguyen Si Hieu from Tran Phu High School for Gifted Students in the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Meanwhile, Ho Duc Trung, also a 12th grader from Quoc Hoc - Hue High School for Gifted Students in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue obtained the silver medal.

This year's performance marked the best result for Vietnamese students at the IBO since 2019.

Notably, it was the first time multiple Vietnamese students had excelled in the highly demanding practical exams of the competition.

The 35th IBO, held in Kazakhstan from July 7-13, saw the largest participation to date, with 320 contestants from 81 countries and territories. The students underwent two official exam days, each lasting 6 to 8 hours.

In total, the Olympiad awarded 28 gold medals, 56 silver medals, and 84 bronze medals to winners.

VNA