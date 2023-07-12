Vietnamese students win six medals at 64th Int’l Mathematics Olympiad

All six students from Vietnam excellently won medals at the 2023 International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO), organized in Japan on July 2-12, ranking sixth in the medal tally after China, the US, South Korea, Rumania, and Japan.

Pham Viet Hung and Nguyen An Thinh, 12th-grade students of the High School for Gifted Students of the University of Natural Sciences under the Vietnam National University and the Tran Phu High School for Gifted Students in Hai Phong City, were convincingly awarded gold medals at the competition.

Two silver medals went to Hoang Tuan Dung, a 12th–grade student of the High School for Gifted Students under Hanoi National University of Education; and Nguyen Dinh Kien, a 11th–grade student of the Tran Phu High School for Gifted Students in Hai Phong City.

The two remaining 12th–grade students, Khuc Dinh Toan of the Bac Ninh High School for Gifted Students in Bac Ninh Province, and Tran Nguyen Thanh Danh of the High School for Gifted Students of the Vietnam National University, HCMC (VNUHCM) won bronze medals.

The 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2023) took place in Chiba, Japan with the participation of 625 contestants from 112 countries and territories.