Vietnamese students win medals at first international AI olympiad

Accordingly, in the science category, the Vietnam 2 team from the High School for the Gifted of Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City secured the silver medal, while the Vietnam 1 team from Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted bagged the bronze one.
With these results, Vietnam ranked 6th in the medal tally, after Russia, Poland, Singapore, China, and Hungary.
Taking place from August 9 – 15, the first event of this kind attracted around 40 teams from more than 30 countries and territories worldwide.