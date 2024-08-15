Vietnamese students win medals at first international AI olympiad

Vietnamese students brought home one silver medal and one bronze at the first International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI) 2024 in Burgas, Bulgaria.

Students from Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted bags the bronze medal at IOAI 2024 in Bulgaria. (Phloto: https://nhandan.vn/)

Accordingly, in the science category, the Vietnam 2 team from the High School for the Gifted of Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City secured the silver medal, while the Vietnam 1 team from Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted bagged the bronze one.

With these results, Vietnam ranked 6th in the medal tally, after Russia, Poland, Singapore, China, and Hungary.

Taking place from August 9 – 15, the first event of this kind attracted around 40 teams from more than 30 countries and territories worldwide.

Vietnamplus