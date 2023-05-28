Vietnamese students scoop four bronze medals at Asian Physics Olympiad

A team of eight Vietnamese students sat for this year’s Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO), scooping four bronze medals.

The Ministry of Education and Training today announced that all eight students of the Vietnamese team participating in the 2023 Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) won prizes, including four bronze medals and four certificates of merit.

Specifically, twelfth graders Phan The Manh and Nguyen Tuan Phong of Bac Ninh High School for the Gifted in the Northern Province of Bac Ninh, eleventh grader Vo Hoang Hai of High School for Gifted Students of Natural Sciences under the University of Natural Sciences, eleventh grader Than The Cong of Bac Giang High School for the Gifted in the Northern Province of Bac Giang won bronze medals.

Four students namely twelfth graders Vu Ngo Hoang Duong, Nguyen Minh Tai Loc, Le Viet Hoang Anh, and Nguyen Tuan Duong were awarded certificates of merit.

The 2023 Asian Physics Olympiad, hosted by Mongolia, is taking place from May 21 to 29. Participating students take theoretical and practical exams; each test has a time duration of 300 minutes.

Some 195 students from 26 teams of 25 countries and territories attend this year's competition. All members of the team of Vietnamese students won the prize, the Vietnamese delegation was one of the seven teams whose members were winning prizes.