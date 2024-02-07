Vietnamese students compete at 19th ICC int’l commercial mediation competition

Three students of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) attends the 19th ICC International Commercial Mediation Competition (ICCMC-19) in Paris, France. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese competitors have diligently researched and taken advantage of every moment to improve their knowledge to be able to pass tough competition rounds in a field that is still quite new to Vietnam.



ICCMC is one of the largest educational competitions globally dedicated to international commercial mediation. This year’s event sees the participation of more than 350 contestants and mediation trainers from more than 30 countries, 160 professional international commercial mediators, and many volunteers, sponsors, and observers.



Contestants representing 48 teams from universities around the world will compete by resolving international trade dispute issues through conciliation methods based on the ICC Arbitration Rules.



The performance of contestants will be evaluated by top experts in dispute resolution worldwide. The teams will go through five qualifying rounds and a final round to determine the champion team.



The competition is also an opportunity for mediation professionals to engage with experienced professionals from around the world while guiding 48 teams in the role of a mediator or judge.



Commercial mediation is a dispute resolution method currently used by many countries. In Vietnam, this method has received increasing attention after the Government issued Decree 22 on Commercial Mediation in 2017.

VNA