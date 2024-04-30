Vietnamese students bring medals home

Some five Vietnamese students had a good performance at the 2024 Nordic - Baltic Physics Olympiad (NBPhO); therefore, they brought medals home.

Vietnamese students and teachers at the NBPhO

According to information from the Vietnam Physics Association, at the 2024 Nordic - Baltic Physics Olympiad (NBPhO), all five participating Vietnamese students excellently earned prizes, including one gold medal, one silver medal, one bronze medal and two consolation prizes. All 5 students are studying at Hanoi-based Amsterdam High School for the Gifted.

The Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad is an annual exam for students from the Nordic and Baltic countries, along with a number of guest countries around the world with about 100 candidates.

This year the contest has 95 contestants from 11 countries including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Georgia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan and Vietnam.

Vietnam will participate for the first time in 2021.

The NBPhO 2024 took place from April 26 to 28, 2024 in TalTech, Tallinn, Estonia

By Lam Nguyen – Translated By Anh Quan