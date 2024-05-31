Education

Vietnamese student claims gold at APIO 2024

On May 31, the Ministry of Education and Training announced the official results of the Vietnamese national team at the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2024.

The Vietnamese Informatics Olympiad Team at the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2024

Hosted by China, the APIO 2024 saw the Vietnamese national team achieve a remarkable 100 percent success rate, securing one gold medal and six silver medals. (In 2023, Vietnam earned four silver and three bronze medals.)

Specifically, Pham Cong Minh, a 12th-grade student from the HUS High School for Gifted Students, Vietnam National University-Hanoi, clinched the gold medal.

Among the six silver medals, five were claimed by students from the same institution, namely Pham Ngoc Trung, Nguyen Tuan Linh, and Tran Gia Huy (all 12th-grade students); Nguyen Huu Tuan (10th-grade student); Hoang Xuan Bach (11th-grade student).

The remaining silver medal went to Nguyen Tung Lam, a 12th-grade student from the Tran Phu High School for the Gifted in Hai Phong City.

The 18th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) was held from May 18 to 19, with the participation of 35 delegations from various countries and territories, comprising 286 contestants eligible for prize consideration.

This year's APIO exam was assessed to be updated in line with international Olympic standards, featuring new question formats such as interactive and communicative tasks. In each exam, every Vietnamese student achieved the maximum score, showcasing that they were equipped with comprehensive knowledge and lateral thinking skills on par with top students in the region. The Vietnamese delegation attained the highest exam score of 240/300.

The Vietnamese national team, consisting of 15 contestants, took the online exam at the University of Technology, Vietnam National University- Hanoi.

According to regulations, Vietnam was entitled to select the top seven contestants with the highest scores for further consideration.

In the final standings, the Vietnamese Informatics Olympiad Team secured the 6th position, trailing behind China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong (China), thus reinforcing its status as a frontrunner among Southeast Asian nations.

Following the APIO results, Vietnam will nominate four contestants to join the national team for the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) 2024 in Egypt, scheduled from September 1 to September 8, 2024.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thuy Doan

