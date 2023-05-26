Vietnamese publishers attend AFCC in Singapore

Vietnamese publishers and contributors attended the 14th Asian Festival of Children’s Content (AFCC) in Singapore from now until May 28.

Especially, at this year’s book fair, Vietnam was selected as the Country of Focus of the 14th Asian Festival of Children’s Content (AFCC).

Along with the Vietnam Publishing Association, several Vietnamese publishers and contributors including Kim Dong Publishing House, World Publishing House, Young Publishing House, Ho Chi Minh City General Publishing House, Dinh Ti Books, and Nha Nam attended the event.

Accordingly, AFCC pays attention to the history of children's literature in Vietnam and publishing opportunities, along with the display of Vietnamese picture books.

A representative of the Ho Chi Minh City General Publishing House said that the unit has designed catalogs to introduce the publishing house as well as publications (in English) with bilingual and multilingual books/sets to introduce and promote Vietnamese books as well as offer copyright.

At the same time, the publisher will also actively contact and work with foreign partners at the book fair to find out interesting children's books to buy the copyright for publishing in Vietnam.