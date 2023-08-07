Vietnamese President applauds AIPA’s contributions to ASEAN community

In his message, President Thuong highly evaluated AIPA and its member parliaments' support for the efforts of ASEAN member countries’ governments in overcoming numerous challenges and difficulties to become a united and strong organisation that has played an increasingly important role and position in the region and in the international arena.

He expressed his hope that AIPA will continue to support ASEAN in promoting multilateral connections, upholding the respect for law, and making positive contributions to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.

On this occasion, President Thuong affirmed that Vietnam pledges to actively, effectively, and responsibly participate in all forums, and expressed his belief that AIPA-44 would be a success.

AIPA-44 opened in Jakarta capital city of Indonesia on August 7 with the participation of 568 delegates. Vietnam's National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended the opening ceremony.

Of the delegates, there are parliament heads of nine ASEAN member countries and representatives from 17 observers and guest countries together with nine international organisations.

In her remarks, AIPA Secretary-General Siti Rozaimeriyanty Dato Haji Abdul Rahman urged AIPA members to commit to strengthening adaptability and coordination with the ASEAN member nations' governments in addressing issues affecting the region, in maintaining security and stability and bringing prosperity to all people in the region.

She expressed her belief that AIPA will continue to play its vital role in better responding to the demands and aspirations of the regional people.

In her opening speech, Speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives (DPR RI) Puan Maharani affirmed that AIPA-44 was an opportunity for the parliaments of the Southeast Asian countries to strengthen their commitment to respond to global and regional challenges and issues.

She said that AIPA will work for the people's aspirations for a safe, peaceful, prosperous, healthy, civilized, and friendly life, and at the same time, find common points for commitments despite differences among member countries.

Emphasising that stability is a prerequisite for economic development and growth in Southeast Asia, contributing to global economic stability and growth, the Chair of AIPA 43 pledged that AIPA will continue to promote necessary commitments to maintain and ensure a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Southeast Asia.

In his message to AIPA-44, Indonesian President Joko Widodo reaffirmed his country’s commitment as the ASEAN Chair in 2023 to turn ASEAN into an epicentre of growth. He also emphasised the crucial role and contributions of AIPA in realising this commitment.

He emphasised that, in the current context, ASEAN needs to coordinate closely with AIPA and its member parliaments to maintain unity, strengthen cooperation, build mutual trust, and become a leading force in efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.