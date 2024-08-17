International

Vietnamese, Portuguese communist parties deepen cooperation

Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Luong Cuong hosted a delegation from the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) led by General Secretary Paulo Raimundo in Hanoi on August 16.

Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Luong Cuong (R) and Portuguese Communist Party General Secretary Paulo Raimundo at their meeting in Hanoi on August 16. (Photo: VNA)

Cuong affirmed that the PCP delegation's visit will help further strengthen the traditional solidarity between the two Parties, and the friendship and all-round cooperative ties between the states and peoples of Vietnam and Portugal, heading to the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2025.

He thanked the PCP for its support and close comradeship with the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) over the years, and briefed the guests about Vietnam's major achievements and experience after nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal).

He affirmed that the CPV is steadfast in Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh thought, determined to realise the goals set by the 13th National Party Congress to become a developing country with modern industry and upper middle income by 2030, and a developed country with high income by 2045.

For his part, Raimundo showed his admiration for the important achievements in economic development and social progress that Vietnam has achieved through the Doi Moi process under the leadership of the CPV.The PCP leader affirmed that the success and lessons of Vietnam during the cause of Doi Moi and socialism building provide valuable experience for the CPC in the struggle for democracy, progress and socialism in Portugal.

Underlining that the PCP always attaches great importance to the traditional solidarity with the CPV, Raimundo stressed his wish to continue making contributions to the sound friendship and cooperation between the two Parties, countries and peoples, and, together with the CPV, to consolidate the international communist and workers' movement.

