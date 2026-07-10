Venezuela cherishes Vietnam's sincere solidarity

Venezuelan officials expressed profound gratitude for Vietnam's timely assistance and selfless solidarity, affirming that the support will always be remembered by the Venezuelan people.

The Venezuelan government hosted a farewell ceremony on July 9 (local time) for Vietnam's rescue and relief team as it departed for home after successfully completing its humanitarian mission following the twin earthquakes that struck the South American nation on June 24.

The ceremony, held at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Caracas, was attended by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto, Vice Foreign Minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania Andrea Corea, and senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and other relevant agencies.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto sees off Vietnam's rescue and relief team at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Caracas on July 9 (local time). (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Venezuelan officials expressed profound gratitude for Vietnam's timely assistance and selfless solidarity, affirming that the support will always be remembered by the Venezuelan people.

On behalf of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the Government and people of Venezuela, and Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, Foreign Minister Yván Gil thanked the Party, State, Government and people of Vietnam, particularly Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, for promptly dispatching a 124-member rescue and relief team from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security to support post-earthquake relief efforts.

He noted that Vietnam had also delivered 45 tons of humanitarian aid shortly after the disaster and later provided an emergency grant of US$300,000 to assist recovery and reconstruction. According to the minister, these practical contributions demonstrate the traditional friendship, international solidarity and close ties between the two countries.

Venezuela will always cherish Vietnam's sincere and selfless solidarity, he stressed.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My said the deployment reflected Vietnam's long-standing solidarity with Venezuela, its foreign policy and commitment to international responsibility, while demonstrating the country's capacity and readiness to join hands with the international community in responding to global challenges and humanitarian disasters.

The mission also reflected Vietnam's tradition of compassion and mutual support, the diplomat said, adding that driven by empathy for the Venezuelan people, the rescue personnel overcame geographical distance and challenging conditions to fulfil their mission successfully.

The mission also reflected Vietnam's long-standing tradition of compassion and solidarity, the diplomat said. Driven by empathy for the Venezuelan people, the rescue team overcame geographical distance and challenging conditions to carry out its humanitarian mission successfully.

Vietnam's humanitarian operations have received wide recognition from the Venezuelan government and extensive coverage in local media. Residents in the hardest-hit areas, particularly Playa Grande in La Guaira state, expressed gratitude on social media for the Vietnamese rescuers, who not only searched for victims trapped under collapsed buildings but also distributed dozens of tonnes of food and essential supplies to hundreds of displaced families.

Local media, citing experts, described the operation as one of the most complex and hazardous overseas humanitarian operations ever undertaken by Vietnam. The Vietnamese rescue team's rapid adaptability, professionalism, and discipline won widespread praise, helping project Vietnam's image as a responsible and compassionate nation that stands ready to support its international friends in times of need.

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