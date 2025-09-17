Vietnamese localities foster links link with Korean businesses

Three Vietnamese provinces – Tay Ninh, Nghe An and Quang Tri – introduced their potential, advantages and economic cooperation to the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s businesses during a conference in Seoul on September 17.

The event saw 150 participants, including representatives from major Korean firms such as GS, SK, Hanwha Energy, Hyundai, and various RoK economic cooperation associations.

Nguyen Thi Thai Binh, Minister-Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy, emphasised the conference’s role in translating the outcomes of General Secretary To Lam's recent state visit to the RoK into tangible economic, trade, and technological cooperation. Since establishing a strategic comprehensive partnership, Vietnam and the RoK have become key economic partners.

General Secretary To Lam and South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok attended the Vietnam – South Korea Economic Forum. (Photo: VNA)

The three provinces have strategic locations and significant cooperation potential, she said, expressing confidence that with creativity and determination, these provinces and their Korean partners will find ample opportunities for productive collaboration.

At the conference, the provinces showcased their strategic advantages, economic development, investment policies, and priority areas. Local leaders expressed their willingness to work with Korean partners to implement projects.

Most Korean businesses praised Vietnam’s recent progress in administrative reforms, improving its business environment, and fostering sustainable growth. Corporations like Samsung, LG, GS, and SK, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, are thriving in Vietnam, which is seen as a vital bridge for Korean businesses expanding globally. While challenges such as administrative complexities and cultural differences remain, participants agreed that significant potential for cooperation exists, especially in emerging fields like digital economy, innovation, high-tech industries, renewable energy, and infrastructure, they said.

In his closing remarks, Ambassador Vu Ho highlighted that the Vietnam-RoK partnership is one of the most significant. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992, the two countries have made substantial progress, and Vietnam continues to prioritise its comprehensive strategic partnership with the RoK. Beyond current strong cooperation in politics, security, and trade, both nations are committed to expanding collaboration into areas like the digital economy, high-tech, and clean energy.

As part of the event, workshops were held to connect Quang Tri with Hanwha Energy Group and Tay Ninh with GS Group, exploring further partnership opportunities.

Vietnamplus