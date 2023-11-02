Vietnamese leaders pay tribute to former Chinese Premier in Hanoi

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led a delegation of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Vietnam Fatherland Front to the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi on November 1 to pay tribute to former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

PM Chinh conveyed the deepest condolences from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and other Vietnamese leaders to Chinese Party General Secretary and State President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of Chia Zhao Leji, other Chinese leaders and Li Keqiang’s family.

The Vietnamese Party, State and people always treasure contributions made by Li Keqiang to the ties between the two parties, states and peoples, Chinh affirmed. Chinese Ambassador Xiong Bo thanked Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue for sending condolences, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh for coming to pay tribute to former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and writing in the condolence book.

He said the Chinese Party, Government and people stand ready to strengthen the friendship and the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership with Vietnam.