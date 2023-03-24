Vietnamese language taught on TV, targeting children living abroad

“Chao tieng Viet” – a set of books on Vietnamese language teaching, is televised for the first time, marking the success of efforts to spread the love for this language all over the world.

This initial achievement came from the collaboration and creativity of Vietnam Television (VTV), the Vietnam Education Publishing House, and the author Dr. Nguyen Thuy Anh, who has rich experiences in teaching the Vietnamese language in Moscow and European countries like Poland, France, and Germany.

Broadcast on VTV4 – a channel designed mainly for Vietnamese people living abroad, the Vietnamese language teaching program targets children and adolescents who are just learning and getting used to the Vietnamese language.

In addition to lessons taught by Anh herself, there are also interactions with children, and small stories featuring the country’s traditional culture.