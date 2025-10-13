Vietnamese hearts beat for home

The Vietnamese community far from home once again turned their gaze, their hearts, and their tears toward the homeland, sharing in the raw pain endured by their compatriots.

Vietnamese people in the Czech Republic support residents affected by storms and floods in Vietnam. Photo: SECVIET.CZ

The call from distant hearts

The cruel hand of nature struck hard in early October 2025 as powerful storms swept across the North and Central regions of Vietnam. The hearts of Vietnamese people living abroad beat with deep concern for their homeland. From faraway places, they felt the ache of their compatriots’ suffering and once again, the bonds of love, compassion, and shared identity united the global Vietnamese community in an outpouring of care and support. This wasn't just news; it was a deeply personal wound felt across continents.

Responding to a poignant call from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Vietnamese Embassy in China became a beacon of hope. From the first days of October, they tirelessly rallied officials, staff, and the wider community living, studying, and working across China.

The emotional peak came on the morning of October 10, with a heartfelt, direct fundraising ceremony. Far from the rising waters, dozens of officials and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Beijing stood shoulder-to-shoulder, united by a burning desire that help residents in the flood-affected areas. Their presence was a silent, powerful testament to the unbreakable bond they share with the people back home.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh struggled to contain his emotion at the sheer kindness displayed by those so far from their native soil. He emphasized that these acts of sharing in a time of wrenching difficulty were more than just civic duty; they were the living continuation of the nation's most cherished traditions - "loving others as you love yourself" and the ingrained spirit of "helping each other."

This deep-rooted spirit, he affirmed, is a blood bond that ties every Vietnamese person, regardless of where they stand in the world.

For Mr. Le Ngoc Quyen, a representative of a Vietnamese enterprise in Beijing, the suffering back home was an agonizing reality. He shared with profound emotion that it is truly heartbreaking to follow the news about the storms and floods in the country.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Van Anh, who has lived in China for over 20 years, rushed to the Embassy the moment she heard of the immense losses. She said that the Vietnamese community in Beijing hopes to contribute and support their compatriots to overcome natural disasters and stabilize their lives. It was a simple, yet profound promise of solidarity—a promise that, despite the distance, no one would face the devastation alone.

The Embassy will continue its crucial work as the focal point for donations until October 12, ensuring that every heartfelt contribution reaches the official account of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front—a lifeline to those who have lost everything, a swift embrace to help them rise again.

Hearts turned toward the homeland

The echo of the devastating storms that ravaged Central and Northern Vietnam in early October 2025 has reached far beyond Asia, sparking a massive wave of love and solidarity within the Vietnamese communities scattered across Europe. Though thousands of miles away, the pain of the homeland is felt as acutely as if it were next door, transforming distance into a deeper motivation for aid.

In Germany, the Vietnamese Embassy, in collaboration with the Union of Vietnamese Associations and the Senvang Berlin Charity Association, launched a fund raising campaign to support those affected by storms No. 10 and 11.

According to viet-bao.de, within a short time, numerous associations, businesses, and individuals eagerly joined hands to donate money, relief goods, and heartfelt messages of unity. In just two days, October 4 and 5, the Vietnamese community in Germany raised over EUR23,000 (more than VND700 million). The atmosphere at the Dong Xuan Trade Center—the heart of the Vietnamese community in Berlin—was filled with warmth and compassion, as people came together with love for their homeland shining in their hearts.

Meanwhile, in the Czech Republic, according to secviet.cz, on October 6, the Union of Vietnamese Associations in the Czech Republic, on behalf of the entire Vietnamese community there, contributed VND1.5 billion (first round) to help compatriots in Vietnam severely affected by the two storms. Mr. Hoang Dinh Thang, a member of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, represented the recipient organization.

Chairman Tran Van Dang of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in the Czech Republic shared that overseas Vietnamese were deeply moved and saddened by the devastation back home. Everyone wished to contribute, even in small ways, to ease the suffering and help their fellow countrymen overcome hardship together. More donation drives are expected to continue through the end of October.

In Russia, the call for support from the Vietnamese Embassy also spread swiftly. The Embassy, together with the Union of Vietnamese Organizations in Russia, organized fundraising activities to enable Vietnamese individuals, students, workers, and businesses living there to extend both material and spiritual aid to those in Vietnam affected by the floods. A direct fundraising ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Vietnamese Embassy in Moscow on the morning of October 13.

Wherever Vietnamese people are in Europe, Asia, or anywhere across the globe, their hearts remain connected to the homeland. Though material contributions may seem modest compared to the immense losses caused by the storms, the spirit of unity and compassion they carry is immeasurable. The support from overseas Vietnamese continues the enduring tradition of solidarity, embodying the sacred bond that ties all Vietnamese together—a living testament to the saying, “No matter how far from home, Vietnamese hearts beat as one—for a resilient, kind, and united Vietnam.”

By Minh chau - Translated by Anh Quan