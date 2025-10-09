Lifestyle

HCMC youth provides over VND3.5 billion to storm-hit residents

SGGP

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union visited and provided support to storm No.10- hit residents in Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces on October 7 and October 8.

The delegation distributed 1,100 gift packages to households, each valued at VND2 million (US$75.7); 105 gift packages to severely affected households, each worth VND8 million (US$303); support of VND2 million (US$75.7) to 100 disadvantaged youth union officials; and VND300 million (US$11,365) to assist households with production means.

The total value of the support exceeded VND3.5 billion (US$132,590).

Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces were severely impacted by storm No. 10 (Bualoi), with estimated damages of over VND6 trillion (US$227 million) in Ha Tinh and more than VND2.1 trillion (US$79.6 million) in Nghe An.

The consecutive storms and flooding caused thousands of homes in both provinces to lose roofs or suffer serious damage. Numerous infrastructures, including roads, power lines, schools and large areas of crops, were also destroyed.

The meaningful gifts expressed the sentiments of the community and youth, aiming to motivate, share and encourage residents in the storm-affected regions to overcome difficulties and stabilize their lives.

>>> Below are some images of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union working delegation and local units in Ha Tinh and Nghe An during ceremonies distributing support gifts to storm No.10- hit households on October 7 and October 8.

By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong

