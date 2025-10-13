Numerous initiatives celebrate first HCMC Party Congress

Phu An Ward launched a community cleanup campaign to improve environmental hygiene and beautify the landscape along several streets and parks in the Phu Thuan quarter.
More than 150 local officials, youth union members, and residents took part in the effort to clean up the environment, collect waste, and remove unauthorized advertisements.
In the park area and along several streets in Phu An Ward, local forces planted more than 200 flowering plants and carried out public awareness campaigns encouraging residents to maintain environmental cleanliness.
According to leaders of the Phu An Ward Party Committee, the initiative not only contributes to enhancing the local landscape and giving the quarter a fresh new look but also helps raise public awareness about environmental protection and promotes a civilized lifestyle in the community.
Thu Dau Mot Ward has launched the “The Land in Bloom” initiative, encouraging each household to actively participate by planting at least one flowerpot or green plant, contributing to urban beautification.
Each quarter is also developing at least one community flower project, aiming to promote a spirit of responsibility, creativity, and community cohesion.
The initiative not only supports the citywide campaign “A City in Bloom” for the 2025–2030 period but also helps improve the quality of life, enhance the environment, and foster a clean, green, and civilized urban lifestyle.
Families and neighborhoods across the city are actively joining the movement to plant trees and greenery, adding beauty to streets and public spaces.
In Tan Uyen and Binh Hoa wards, the Women's Union of wards have launched the “A Ward in Bloom” initiative, part of an effort to realize a “City in Bloom—Green, Clean, Beautiful, and Civilized” project.