Numerous initiatives celebrate first HCMC Party Congress

In the lead-up to the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, numerous agencies and organizations have launched meaningful projects and initiatives to celebrate this significant political event.

Phu An Ward launches cleanup and tree-planting drive to promote a green, clean, and beautiful environment.

Phu An Ward launched a community cleanup campaign to improve environmental hygiene and beautify the landscape along several streets and parks in the Phu Thuan quarter.

More than 150 local officials, youth union members, and residents took part in the effort to clean up the environment, collect waste, and remove unauthorized advertisements.

In the park area and along several streets in Phu An Ward, local forces planted more than 200 flowering plants and carried out public awareness campaigns encouraging residents to maintain environmental cleanliness.

A large number of officials, union members, and youth volunteers takes part in the program.

According to leaders of the Phu An Ward Party Committee, the initiative not only contributes to enhancing the local landscape and giving the quarter a fresh new look but also helps raise public awareness about environmental protection and promotes a civilized lifestyle in the community.

Thu Dau Mot Ward has launched the “The Land in Bloom” initiative, encouraging each household to actively participate by planting at least one flowerpot or green plant, contributing to urban beautification.

Each quarter is also developing at least one community flower project, aiming to promote a spirit of responsibility, creativity, and community cohesion.

Planting trees along roads

The initiative not only supports the citywide campaign “A City in Bloom” for the 2025–2030 period but also helps improve the quality of life, enhance the environment, and foster a clean, green, and civilized urban lifestyle.

Families and neighborhoods across the city are actively joining the movement to plant trees and greenery, adding beauty to streets and public spaces.

In Tan Uyen and Binh Hoa wards, the Women's Union of wards have launched the “A Ward in Bloom” initiative, part of an effort to realize a “City in Bloom—Green, Clean, Beautiful, and Civilized” project.

Phu An Ward takes meaningful action to celebrate the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee

Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Thu Dau Mot Ward takes part in the “The Land in Bloom” initiative.

Every household and neighborhood actively joins the tree-planting movement to beautify the city’s streets and public spaces.

Planting flowers along Binh Hoa 11 Street

Officials from the Binh Hoa Ward Women’s Union carry out environmental clean-up activities and plant fresh flowers to create a green, clean, and beautiful landscape.

This is the third project carried out by the Binh Hoa Ward Women’s Union in celebration of the upcoming Party Congress at all levels.

These initiatives reflect the spirit of unity and shared responsibility among the entire political system and the people in celebration of the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Related News Public expresses faith in new vision for nation’s leading city

By Tam Trang - Translated by Kim Khanh