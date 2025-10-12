Ho Chi Minh City – The city of superlatives

Home to 14 million people and an economy worth over VND3 quadrillion (US$114 billion), Ho Chi Minh City stands out as Vietnam’s leading metropolis as a city of many firsts.

The most populous city

Following its merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City now covers an area of 6,773 square kilometers and consists of 168 administrative units, becoming Vietnam’s most populous city with over 13.6 million people.

The largest economy

The merger of three of Vietnam’s six leading local economies has further strengthened Ho Chi Minh City’s position as Vietnam’s leading economic hub.

In 2025, the city’s GRDP is estimated at VND3.03 quadrillion (US$115 billion), 1.5 times higher than in 2020, accounting for 23.5 percent of the national GDP.

Its GRDP per capita is 1.7 times the national average. State budget revenue is expected to reach VND737 trillion (nearly US$28 million), or 36.7 percent of total national revenue.

These impressive figures reinforce expectations that Ho Chi Minh City is on track to become an international megacity in the near future.

The city holds the most industrial zones, a top global seaport cluster.

After the administrative restructuring, HCMC’s industrial zones and export processing zones have expanded in scale, infrastructure and workforce.

Currently, the city has 66 industrial zones covering more than 27,000 hectares.

By 2050, the city will host 105 export processing and industrial zones totaling over 49,000 hectares, establishing it as the country’s top industrial center.

HCMC also has Vietnam’s largest seaport system, with 89 berths across three port complexes, including the world-class deep-water port at Cai Mep–Thi Vai.

The most visited city

A view of Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien) (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

In the first half of 2025, Ho Chi Minh City welcomed 3.85 million international visitors, up 44 percent year-on-year, and 18.3 million domestic tourists, up 7 percent.

Total tourism revenue reached nearly VND118 trillion (US$4.5 billion).

Ranked among the world’s wealthiest cities

According to the 2023 “World’s Wealthiest Cities Report” by Henley & Partners and New World Wealth, Ho Chi Minh City is home to 7,700 millionaires, 15 centimillionaires with assets over US$100 million, and 3 billionaires.

With these impressive figures, Ho Chi Minh City ranks 67th among the world’s 97 wealthiest cities. Notably, it is also the ninth fastest-growing city in terms of millionaire population over the past decade, highlighting its strong economic potential.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating comprehensive, coordinated solutions to drive socio-economic development and ensure a prosperous, high-quality life for its residents.

The city aims for an average annual GRDP growth of 10–11 percent. By 2030, GRDP per capita is expected to reach US$14,000 to US$15,000, with 35.1 hospital beds, 21 doctors and 35 nurses per 10,000 people, and no households living under the city’s poverty standard.

By the end of 2030, the city also strives to relocate 50 percent of houses along canals and waterways, transforming Ho Chi Minh City into a global megacity and leading the nation into an era of sustainable prosperity.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong