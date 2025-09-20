Large-scale campaign organized to clean up national university complex in HCMC

In a major effort to combat the global waste crisis, Let’s Do It! Ho Chi Minh City as a part of the global Let’s Do It! World network organized a large-scale cleanup event Sunday at the national university complex in HCMC

The event, held in conjunction with World Cleanup Day, was themed 'Every Inch of Land is Gold,' with organizers emphasizing that a clean environment today is a valuable asset for the future. The campaign served as a powerful reminder that without proper care, 'golden' land can quickly become overwhelmed by plastic bags, single-use plastics, and other non-biodegradable waste.

The initiative aimed not only to physically clean up the area but also to raise awareness about environmental protection and plastic waste reduction. By bringing the community together, the event fostered a sense of global citizenship and encouraged the adoption of sustainable living habits.

Volunteers participated in a variety of activities, including:

- Clearing waste hot spots in the university area

- Sorting waste into three distinct categories: organic, recyclable, and residual

- Documenting the cleanup with before-and-after photos to highlight the impact

- Sharing experiences through a photo diary and a ‘Zero Waste in the Dormitory’ workshop

The cleanup effort ran from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Dormitory Zone B and was open to all members of the public.

In response to “International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025,” nearly 700 volunteers, including government officials, employees, and students, joined forces to clean public spaces at Bai Sau Park of Ho Chi Minh City’s Vung Tau Ward.

This morning, Long Son Petrochemical Company (LSP), in collaboration with the People’s Committee of Vung Tau Ward, the People’s Committee of Long Son Commune in HCMC, AGC Chemicals Vietnam Company, Toan Thang Engineering JSC, Khanh Linh Equipment & Engineering JSC, and the Blue Ocean Club, organized the “International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025” event at Bai Sau.

The event brought together nearly 700 volunteers, including LSP staff and partners, students, workers, and local officials, to clean a 2.3 km stretch of coastline—contributing to marine ecosystem protection and spreading the message of environmental stewardship.

All collected waste was sorted after cleanup. Recyclable waste was sold to local scrap collection facilities, with proceeds donated to the Vung Tau Ward People’s Committee to support environmental protection activities.

This initiative forms part of LSP’s flagship sustainability program, “Waste Rescue Mission,” which has promoted waste segregation at source in Long Son Commune since 2020. To date, the program has successfully redirected more than 24,000 kilograms of recyclable waste back into production cycles. The program is currently implemented across households, schools, military units, and offices in Long Son Commune, as well as at LSP’s own facilities.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan