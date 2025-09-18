Turning trash into treasure: A woman's mid-autumn lantern initiative

A woman of Tay Ninh Province has found a creative way to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival while promoting environmental protection.

Tran Thi Thu Trang has been using discarded materials like cardboard boxes, plastic bottles, and cups, she transforms what would be garbage into vibrant, whimsical lanterns.

Her creations come in a variety of shapes from jellyfish and stars to lions, dragons, and even Doraemon. These handmade lanterns not only bring joy to local children but also deliver a powerful message about recycling and sustainability. Trang's innovative model effectively turns waste into beautiful, festive art, demonstrating how everyday items can be given a second life.

The dream of lanterns from waste

Born into a poor rural family, Trang's childhood was associated with Mid-Autumn seasons without lanterns. The image of children having to hold flashlights, even catch fireflies and put them in bottles instead of lanterns, was deeply imprinted in her mind.

Carrying that memory with her, Trang began to provide lanterns to underprivileged children whenever she had the resources. At first, she used paper lanterns and bamboo-framed lamps; however, upon realizing that these lamps were prone to damage, costly, and that their manual production required significant materials, she opted to explore the creation of lamps using plastic waste combined with velvet zinc - a soft, colorful steel wire coated in velvet.

From this initiative, 'green' lamps emerged, including vibrant star lamps, floating jellyfish lamps made from transparent cup lids, pure lotus lamps, and cartoon designs appealing to children. Each lamp is priced at only VND30,000 - VND50,000 while the more premium options range from VND80,000 - VND100,000.

Trang shared that creating lamps from velvet zinc and plastic waste is not only economical, durable, and aesthetically pleasing, but it also contributes to reducing environmental waste. She hoped that children will value the gift not just for its visual appeal but also for the significance it carries.

Spreading the green lifestyle through creativity

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, Trang and her family have run off their feet to make special lanterns to fulfill thousands of orders. Her innovative model not only provides her with a steady income but also creates seasonal jobs for women in the area, allowing them to earn money from home during their free time.

Lam Ngoc Anh, a local woman from Can Giuoc, explained that she buys Trang's lanterns every year because of their beautiful designs and the important environmental message they carry.

Looking beyond the festival, Trang plans to open a free workshop for primary school students, teaching them how to make lanterns from recycled materials while also promoting environmental protection. She is also developing new designs, including decorative lamps, night lights, and recycled wind chimes, to be sold for other holidays like Christmas and Lunar New Year.

Trang's innovative model has been highly praised by local government officials and the Women's Union in Can Giuoc. They commend it for its humanitarian focus, alignment with sustainable consumption trends, and contributions to the circular economy.

Plastic cup lids turn into beautiful lanterns after they are cleaned and decorated with velvet zinc

By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan