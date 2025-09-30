Disabled young man brings warmth to hundreds

Despite grappling with a rare disease and enduring over 25 brain surgeries, Nguyen Tai Nam, a young man from the 90s generation, has become a quiet beacon of hope, dedicating nearly a decade to aiding hundreds of those less fortunate.

Nam, who heads the volunteer group 'Ea Kao - Vong tay yeu thuong' (Ea Kao - Embrace of Love), was visited at his small home in Ea Kao Commune of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. Though he moves with unsteady steps, speaks with a hesitant voice, and is profoundly hard of hearing, his impact is immense. Communication with Nam is often conducted via a phone screen, with his typed words described as brief yet overwhelmingly kind.

Born in 1990, Nam’s life changed drastically at age 12 when he was diagnosed with neuro-fibromatosis, a rare condition causing tumors to grow throughout his body and press on his nerves. This began what he calls a journey of 'facing fate,' marked by repeated, gruelling operations.

He revealed that at first, he was very shocked to have to fight against illness; however, he thought later that he ought to live positively to spare his parents the pain, and to have the strength to care for each other.

The continuous surgical ordeal has left Nam’s health extremely fragile. He now struggles to hear, speak clearly, and walk, relying on his family for personal care. He recounted that the long, chronic hospital stays initially left him feeling desperate and hopeless. Yet, he transformed that despair into a powerful drive to support others.

However, that was when he witnessed many more unfortunate circumstances than his own. In addition, he received both material and emotional support from the volunteer group in Dak Lak Province. From that point on, he deeply felt the compassion and love that the community provided. He reminded himself to strive to live with a positive spirit so as not to become a burden to his family and society.

Amidst the many misfortunes, Nam did not surrender to fate. The young man chose to 'give' to find joy in life. In 2016, Nam founded the charity group 'Ea Kao - Vong tay yeu thuong'. Initially, the group had only a few members, who pooled their own money to buy rice and noodles to give to poor households. Not afraid of hardships and difficulties, Nam and other members accompanied each other on every village road. Wherever help was needed, Nam was there to connect and send love. Nearly 10 years have passed, from the initial seed, the group now has more than 40 members, regularly organizing charity activities throughout Dak Lak, especially in ethnic minority areas. Hundreds of unfortunate lives and many difficult circumstances have been supported and helped by Nam's volunteer group.

He identifies the period of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak as his most significant and indelible memory. During the nation's intensive efforts to manage the crisis, Nam and his volunteer collective successfully donated dozens of tons of essential provisions, specifically vegetables, rice, and necessities. These resources were distributed directly to the households of disadvantaged workers and indigent laborers. Nam reminded that the sight of recipients’ eyes upon receiving the aid, and witnessing families united for a modest yet comforting meal, yielded profound personal satisfaction.

In addition to tangible donations, the young man served as an inspiration to individuals enduring hardship. For him, optimism functions as an unseen but vital force, furnishing the requisite resilience for a purposeful life.

These dedicated and sustained philanthropic efforts have received formal recognition. In December 2020, the volunteer group, 'Ea Kao - Vong tay yeu thuong' was presented with a certificate of merit from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Union, acknowledging exceptional performance in both association work and youth movements. Subsequently, Nam received the 'Youth Living Beautifully 2021' honour from the Vietnam Youth Union of Dak Lak Province, and the group was designated 'Outstanding Team and Group Club of 2021.' Mr. Nam was also cited in the 'Shining Vietnamese Willpower 2021' program, an event organized by the Vietnam Youth Union to honor 50 exceptional disabled young individuals. Nevertheless, the young man maintains that the paramount reward remains the confidence extended by the community and the visible joy of the beneficiaries.

Typing each line on the phone screen, Nam shared his aspirations to carry out a long-distance support project for disabled children, helping them have more motivation to overcome adversity. Despite his weak legs, lost voice, and hard-of-hearing ears, Nguyen Tai Nam is still writing his journey by spreading love to unfortunate lives.

Secretary Nguyen Thuy Trang of the Ea Kao Commune Youth Union commented that Nguyen Tai Nam is an enthusiastic young man, full of life energy. She said that Nam has a kind heart, is an example of life force for the young generation to follow. Over the years, the volunteer group ‘Ea Kao - Vong tay yeu thuong’ has supported many unfortunate circumstances. The group regularly coordinates with the Ea Kao Commune Youth Union and Dak Lak Provincial Youth Union to carry out many meaningful programs, contributing to the community.

By Mai Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan