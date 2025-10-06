Policy credit capital proves effective in improving livelihoods in HCMC

Policy credit programs implemented in Long Son Commune and Tam Thang Ward of HCMC have become an important financial tool in promoting social welfare and sustainable poverty reduction.

Many effective economic models from social policy credit capital

By providing preferential loans to poor and near-poor households, as well as policy beneficiaries, these programs have enabled many families to improve their living standards, expand production, and invest in education and employment.

In recent years, the source of policy credit capital which was disbursed through the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) has served as a reliable foundation for local development. It has not only helped many households in Long Son and Tam Thang escape poverty but also strengthened social security networks and fostered community resilience amid economic challenges.

Among the beneficiaries is resident Le Van Quoc and his wife of Village 6 of Long Son Commune. For years, the couple struggled to make ends meet by selling small quantities of seafood at the local market. Their financial situation changed dramatically in 2022, when they received a loan of VND120 million (US$4,552) under the employment creation and clean water–rural environment program. With this support, they opened a fresh seafood business catering to tourists visiting Long Son.

Resident Le Van Quoc revealed that thanks to the preferential loan, his family now earns a stable income of around VND1 million per day. The business not only improved their household income but also inspired nearby residents to explore small-scale entrepreneurial models.

Another successful example is farmer Tran Loc Lon from Village of Long Son Commune. With a similar loan of VND120 million from the VBSP’s Vung Tau branch, the farmer has developed an innovative model that combines oyster and cockle farming with eco-tourism. His project now covers nearly 4 hectares of water surface, producing a steady income of over VND2 million per day, and reaching tens of millions during weekends when visitor traffic increases.

Beyond his own success, Mr. Lon’s initiative has created employment opportunities for nearly 10 local workers, each earning about VND10 million per month. This integration of agriculture and tourism demonstrates how policy credit can catalyze creative, community-driven economic models that align with local strengths.

According to the HCMC branch of the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies, hundreds of households across Long Son and Tam Thang have benefited from similar loan packages targeting production development, job creation, and access to clean water. The credit programs have also supported educational loans, enabling children from disadvantaged families to continue schooling without financial hardship.

Local authorities emphasized that policy credit capital not only provides immediate relief but also contributes to long-term social stability by empowering low-income households to participate in the local economy.

When people can access capital under preferential terms, they invest more confidently and sustainably, said a representative from the commune People’s Committee.

Looking ahead, the VBSP and local administrations plan to expand these programs, focusing on vocational training, agricultural innovation, and green production models, ensuring that credit capital continues to reach those who need it most.

The success stories in Long Son and Tam Thang are clear proof that, when effectively implemented, policy credit programs can serve as a cornerstone of inclusive growth helping families move from poverty to prosperity while strengthening the social fabric of the community.

A sustained, decade-long push to strengthen social policy lending has yielded transformative results in Vung Tau, successfully lifting thousands of families out of poverty and ensuring access to education for vulnerable students, according to recent figures released by the Vung Tau Social Policy Bank Transaction Office.

Aquaculture on Cha Va River in Ho Chi Minh City's Long Son Commune

The local bank's performance, operating under the mandate of Directive 40-CT/TW of the Secretariat, demonstrates the powerful impact of targeted policy credit. Over the past ten years, the office has directly supported more than 2,700 poor households and policy beneficiaries, providing the necessary capital to develop and sustain production. Critically, these investments have led to the creation of over 2,600 stable jobs across the region, making an indelible contribution to the city's broader agenda of sustainable poverty reduction.

In addition to stimulating economic production, policy credit has been strategically deployed to bolster education. Hundreds of students from financially disadvantaged families have benefited from specialized loan programs designed to keep them in school.

A recent case highlights the crucial role of this funding. In early September 2025, the family of resident Nguyen Thi Thu Hang in Tam Thang Ward secured a VND272 million loan through the dedicated STEM student credit program which is established under Decision 29/2025/QD-TTg.

This capital ensures her daughter can continue her studies in a high-demand field, circumventing the financial barriers that often halt academic progress.

Director Truong Van Muoi of the Vung Tau Social Policy Bank Transaction Office, emphasized the strategic importance of this particular program noting that the STEM student credit program boasts the lowest current interest rate at 4.8 percent per year. This rate is fundamental in significantly reducing the financial burden on families while simultaneously expanding learning and research opportunities. Ultimately, this investment serves the national goal of developing high-quality human resources.

The Vung Tau Social Policy Bank is currently managing a significant portfolio, implementing eight preferential credit programs with a total outstanding debt exceeding VND760 billion across 11,454 borrowers. The student program alone accounts for VND55 billion supporting 854 households and demonstrating a deep commitment to educational equity.

Looking forward, the Vung Tau Social Policy Bank has pledged to intensify its efforts. It will continue to coordinate closely with local government bodies and mass organizations to enhance outreach, streamline procedural guidance, and ensure that loan capital reaches the right subjects promptly and effectively. The institution’s overriding commitment is clear: to ensure that no student is forced to abandon their education due to lack of funds, solidifying the social safety net provided by policy credit.

By Dinh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan