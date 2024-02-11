Vietnamese fashion affirms its position on world map

Vietnamese fashion has a strong and unique statement on the international playground and welcomes the new waves from the young creative generation contributing to the development of the country’s fashion industry.

A collection by designer Tran Hung

Many Vietnamese designers have been recognized at international fashion weeks

Phan Dang Hoang, 24, launched his brand in Milan in 2022 and became the youngest Vietnamese to make his mark on the international fashion industry.

The collection called "Quintessence" by Phan Dang Hoang inspired by Vietnam’s traditional craft villages left a deep impression on audiences at a fashion show of the NABA (Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti) in Milan, Italia in June 2021.

The young fashion designer took eight months to finish the collection featuring materials produced in Vietnamese craft villages, such as silk yarn, handmade rattan, and bamboo products. The designs aim to raise awareness of preserving, protecting, and promoting traditional beauty and values.

Hoang, 21, from the north-central Vietnamese province of Nghe An graduated from the NABA, an international Academy focusing on arts and design. NABA is considered one of the world’s top schools for art and design: it was selected by Frame and included in the Masterclass Frame Guide to the 30 World’s Leading Graduate Design and Fashion Schools, and Domus Magazine chose it as one of Europe’s Top 100 schools of Architecture and Design.

He is also well known for collections, such as the "A Dose of Joy" collection inspired by traditional folk games; the "Mirage" collection bringing the mountainous area in the northwest of Vietnam to the international runway; and the "Sculpture" collection showing a venue for Vietnamese fashion and sculpture.

In September 2023, Phan Dang Hoang introduced his collection titled Sculpture at 2 Milan Fashion Week 2023. He is the first Vietnamese designer to participate in the fashion week alongside luxury brands such as Gucci, Prada, Fendi, and Armani.

Designs by Nguyen Cong Tri

Previously, fashion designer Tran Hung made the Vietnamese people proud of his ten collections which were resented at London Fashion Week.

Hung said that the responsibility of designers is not only creativity to create fashionable and beautiful clothes but also to feature stories of Vietnamese culture and sustainable and environmentally friendly fashion.

Vietnamese leading designer Nguyen Cong Tri was invited to participate in the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2019 in February and December. Cong Tri has then become one of the most popular fashion brands used by celebs.

Nguyen Cong Tri is one of the leading Vietnamese designers. He is the first Vietnamese designer who became a member of the Asian Couture Federation (ACF). Tri has participated in many international fashion weeks, such as Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/ Winter in 2016 and 2017. He has been invited to participate in international fashion shows, such as Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/ Winter 2017.

R&B star Beyoncé wore a gown by Vietnamese designer Công Trí at the premiere of Disney’s The Lion King in London in 2019.

She joined a selection of world-famous celebrities who have chosen to use Cong Tri’s creations, like Katy Perry, Rihana, actresses Kate Bosworth, and Katherine McNamar, British pop star Rita Ora, English pop singer and songwriter Adele, and more.

There are also prominent names in the dream of creating a Vietnamese fashion identity in the international fashion industry such as Adrian Anh Tuan, Phuong My, Hoang Hai, Thuy Nguyen, Do Manh Cuong, Tran Hung, Nguyen Minh Tuan, Phan Dang Hoang, Kelly Bui, Tran Phuong Hoa, Ivan Tran, Huynh Hai Long, Dang The Huy...

In addition, designer Do Manh Cuong will return to the US for his second fashion show after a performance at the 2024 New York Fashion Week Spring-Summer.

Designer Tran Phuong Hoa presented two collections inspired by Vietnamese and Australian nature and culture last December in Australia

Designer Nguyen Minh Tuan organized a fashion show themed “A dream come true” with the participation of nearly 80 local and international models and beauty queens in January.

Recently, the country has seen various projects, performances, and international fashion weeks organized by Vietnamese individuals and organizations.

The Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) is one of the largest events of its kind in the country and Southeast Asian region, ranking 4th place after International Fashion Week in Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai.

The annual fashion show attracts many leading local designers and international names around the world displaying their latest collections. It is expected to connect Vietnamese designers to the world’s fashion industry.

The Vietnamese essence helps the country’s fashion industry affirm its position on the world map.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh