Vietnamese Ethnic Groups’ Culture Day celebrated in HCMC

A gathering for typical artists of ethnic groups who are living and working in HCMC was held at District 5’s Cultural Center to mark 15 years of Vietnamese Ethnic Groups’ Culture Day.

The Vietnamese Ethnic Groups’ Culture Day is celebrated on April 19 annually to honor the cultural values of ethnic groups and Vietnam’s cultural diversity, contribute to the education of patriotic traditions and national pride, and consolidate and strengthen the strength of the great national unity bloc.

The day also aims to bring Vietnamese ethnic minority groups closer together and call the mutual assistance for economic, social, and cultural development, preservation and promotion of traditional cultural values of ethnic groups.

On this occasion, the HCMC Literature and Arts Association of Ethnic Minorities honored and presented certificates of merit to collectives and individuals who have outstanding contributions to the association’s development.