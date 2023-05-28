Vietnamese directors shine at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Vietnamese-French filmmaker Tran Anh Hung won the best director prize at the 76th Cannes International Film Festival for "La passion de Dodin Bouffant" (The Pot-au-Feu) on May 27.

‘The Pot-au-Feu’ was adapted from French author Marcel Rouff’s 1924 novel ‘La Vie et la passion de Dodin-Bouffant gourmet’ (The Passionate Epicure).

Set in 1885, the film depicts a romance between a chef named Eugénie (Juliette Binoche) and a gourmet named Dodin (Benoît Magimel), who have worked together for 20 years.

Previously, on May 26, Tran Anh Hung received a seven-minute standing ovation after the film premiered at Cannes.

Born in 1962 in the central city of Da Nang, Tran Anh Hung has affirmed his reputation in European and international cinema. He has established himself as the Vietnamese-born film director to win the most international awards so far.

Meanwhile, the prize for the best first film went to "Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell" by Vietnamese writer/director Pham Thien An. The feature originates from An’s previous short film entitled ‘Hay Thuc Tinh Va San Sang’ (Stay Awake, Be Ready), which was presented with the top prize of the Directors’ Fortnight section in Cannes 2019.

‘Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell’ is a psychological adventure, revolving around a man trying to bring his sister-in-law’s dead body back to their hometown before he attempts to find his long-lost brother.

It was among the list of 19 movies premiering in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Director Pham Thien An was born in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong in 1989. He has bagged a number of awards, including the 48 Hours Film Project in Ho Chi Minh City and top prize at the CJ Short Film Making Project, one of the top short film contests in Vietnam.

In 2019, his short movie ‘Cam Lang’ (The Mute) premiered at Palm Spring Short Movies Festival and was selected to compete at nearly 15 international film festivals around the world.