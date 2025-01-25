Vietnamese Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with US Secretary of State

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held phone talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on January 24 evening.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (L) holds phone talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (Photo: published by VNA)

Congratulating Rubio on his appointment as the Secretary of State, Son affirmed that the US is a leading comprehensive strategic partner of Vietnam.

He highly appreciated the US’s support for a strong, independent, self-reliant and prosperous Vietnam and expressed his wish that the two sides will continue to coordinate closely to further promote cooperation within the framework of the Vietnam – US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, thus meeting the practical interests of the people of the two countries as well as contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Minister Bui Thanh Son asked Rubio to once again convey the congratulations of leaders of the Party, State and Government of Vietnam to President Donald J. Trump and Vice President James David Vance.

Rubio assessed that the US - Vietnam relations have a solid foundation, based on many common interests. As the two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic relations, Rubio hoped that the US and Vietnam will continue to build an increasingly effective Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while highly evaluating the concerns and major orientations proposed by Son for the bilateral relations in the coming time.

Rubio affirmed that the US - Vietnam relationship is a typical model in international relations and shares many common interests, a foundational factor for the ties to continue to develop in the coming time.

The two officials agreed to coordinate to promote the exchange of high-level delegations, especially in the year celebrating the 30th anniversary of normalisation of relations, and discussed the promotion of efforts to overcome the consequences of war, maintain the development momentum of economic - trade - investment cooperation, and promote science - technology and defence - security cooperation for the practical benefits of the two countries' people.

The two sides also discussed the importance of promoting the ASEAN - US Strategic Partnership, the Mekong - US Partnership, the central role of ASEAN and the situation in the East Sea. They agreed to increase dialogue, actively contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.

On this occasion, Son reiterated his invitation to Rubio to visit Vietnam. The US Secretary of State accepted the invitation with pleasure and expressed his wish to visit Vietnam soon.

On the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year 2025, Rubio, on behalf of US leaders, extended New Year greetings to the leaders and people of Vietnam.

VNA