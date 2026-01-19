Vietnam accepts invitation to join Gaza Peace Council

Party General Secretary To Lam has accepted the invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the Gaza Peace Council and affirmed Vietnam’s readiness to participate as a founding member state of the council.

Party General Secretary To Lam holds phone talks with US President Donald Trump. (Photo: VNA)

On January 16, President Trump sent a letter to General Secretary To Lam, inviting the Party chief and Vietnam to participate in the Gaza Peace Council as a founding member state, alongside the international community, to promote a sustainable, peaceful solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip.

In his reply, General Secretary To Lam emphasized Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting and actively contributing to the international community’s joint efforts to resolve conflicts and disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations, while respecting the fundamental rights of the parties concerned.

Vietnam emphasized that the establishment of the Peace Council is a crucial step in implementing the Gaza peace plan adopted by the United Nations Security Council in Resolution No. 2803 on November 17, 2025. The resolution welcomes United Nations member states to participate in the Peace Council to advance peacebuilding, humanitarian assistance, and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

In this spirit, General Secretary To Lam accepted the invitation and affirmed Vietnam’s readiness to participate as a founding member state of the Peace Council, working together with the US and the international community to make positive contributions toward a long-term, comprehensive solution to the Middle East peace process, including the establishment of a Palestinian state living peacefully alongside the State of Israel.

In his letter, General Secretary To Lam also proposed that Vietnam and the US continue to strengthen cooperation to further develop the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries in a substantive and effective manner. He emphasized the value of expanding collaboration across areas aligned with both sides’ needs and priorities, based on mutual respect, safeguarding each country’s legitimate interests, and contributing positively to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Vietnamplus