Japan Coast Guard patrol ship arrives in Da Nang City for official visit

Japan Coast Guard patrol ship Akitsushima carrying 60 officers and crew docked at Tien Sa Port in Da Nang City on January 19 for a five-day official visit.

Led by Rear Admiral Takahashi Toru, Deputy Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard, the patrol vessel’s visit underscores the strengthening maritime and defense cooperation between Vietnam and Japan.

The Akitsushima patrol vessel docks at Tien Sa Port in Da Nang City on January 19.

Welcoming the delegation at Tien Sa Port were representatives of the Da Nang City Department of Foreign Affairs; Colonel Hoang Quoc Dat, Deputy Commander of the Regional Command No. 2 of the Vietnam Coast Guard, along with relevant units.

During their stay from January 19 to January 23, the Japan Coast Guard delegation will carry out various activities, including courtesy visits to leaders of the Da Nang City People’s Committee and the Commander of Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2; working sessions with the Director of the Regional Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center II; and exploring several cultural sites in the city.

Officers and crew of the Akitsushima patrol vessel take part in exchange activities with the Vietnam Coast Guard.

Akitsushima was launched in 2012. It is approximately 150 meters long, 17 meters wide, with a displacement of about 6,500 tons, and is capable of carrying two helicopters simultaneously. The vessel is designed for patrol, surveillance and maritime search and rescue missions.

Akitsushima is capable of carrying two helicopters, along with various equipment to support maritime missions.

The ship is equipped with 20mm and 40mm cannons. It was built by Japan’s IHI Corporation and handed over to the Japan Coast Guard in 2013.

The patrol vessel primarily undertakes long-range maritime patrols, anti-piracy operations and the protection of Japan’s maritime interests. With its ability to carry large amounts of fuel and fresh water, the ship has an extended operational range and can remain at sea for long durations.

The two sides take a commemorative photo.

The Akitsushima patrol vessel’s visit to Da Nang City further highlights the city’s growing significance in international maritime cooperation, defense–security collaboration, and defense diplomacy.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong

