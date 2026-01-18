Vietnam seeks to strengthen multifaceted cooperation with Guatemala: diplomat

Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to further strengthen its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Guatemala as well as other countries in Central America, Ambassador of Vietnam to Mexico and Guatemala Nguyen Van Hai has said.

Ambassador Nguyen Van Hai made the remark at a ceremony held on January 16 (local time), during which he presented the letter of credence from State President Luong Cuong to Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo.

He stressed that Vietnam stands ready to work closely with the Guatemalan Government and relevant agencies to promote the exchange of delegations at all levels, enhance political dialogue, and expand cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, investment, tourism, culture and people-to-people exchange. He noted that Guatemala has considerable potential and strengths in agriculture, exports and tourism, and affirmed Vietnam’s wish to serve as a bridge to promote cooperation between Guatemala and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the wider Southeast Asian region.

President Bernardo Arévalo congratulated the diplomat on assuming his post, affirming that the Guatemalan Government looks forward to working closely with him to promote bilateral relations in a more substantive, effective and sustainable manner, for the benefit of the two countries’ people.

Ambassador Nguyen Van Hai (first, left) presents the letter of credence from State President Luong Cuong to Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo (Photo: VNA)

During his stay in Guatemala, the Vietnamese diplomat also held working sessions with the Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of political parties, competent agencies and local businesses. At the meetings, he briefed the Guatemalan side on Vietnam’s situation, including the country’s active preparations for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The ambassador underlined that the congress is a particularly important political event, helping to set the directions for Vietnam’s development in the new period, while demonstrating the country’s determination to continue its renewal policy, deepen international integration and pursue sustainable development.

Leaders and representatives of Guatemalan agencies and organizations expressed appreciation of Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements in recent years. They said they wish the 14th National Party Congress a success, helping Vietnam continue stable development while enhancing its role and standing on the international stage.

While in Guatemala, Ambassador Nguyen Van Hai also held working sessions with the Guatemalan Deputy Foreign Minister and heads of units in charge of bilateral relations, and met with the local business community and tourism authorities to discuss concrete measures to promote cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment and tourism.

