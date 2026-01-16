Prime Minister receives outgoing Cambodian ambassador

The two sides expressed satisfaction that bilateral relations continue to develop strongly across all areas.

Political and diplomatic ties have been further strengthened through frequent exchanges of delegations and contacts at all levels, while defence and security cooperation remains a key pillar.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Cambodian Ambassador Chea Kimtha (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Cambodian Ambassador Chea Kimtha in Hanoi on January 15, as she paid a farewell call at the end of her term in Vietnam.

At the meeting, the PM congratulated Cambodia on its major achievements and expressed confidence that the country will continue to maintain peace, stability and prosperity.

The leader stressed that amid growing regional and global volatility, the traditional solidarity, friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries form the foundation for jointly safeguarding peace and stability, advancing the building of independent and self-reliant economies while remaining closely connected to pursue sustainable development.

On economic cooperation, PM Pham Minh Chinh suggested Vietnam and Cambodia to accelerate infrastructure connectivity and develop cross-border trade infrastructure.

Vietnam seeks to step up trade cooperation with Cambodia, particularly in products such as rice, cashew nuts and rubber, to support the processing industry and boost exports and imports, strengthen border and border-gate linkages, and explore measures to lift bilateral trade to 20 billion USD at an early date, in line with the target set, he stressed.

The PM also called on Cambodia to further facilitate investment and business operations by Vietnamese enterprises in the country.



For her part, the ambassador said she was pleased to have witnessed Vietnam’s major achievements during her tenure under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Government.

She praised Vietnam’s administrative reform and efforts to streamline the state apparatus, and expressed confidence that the 14th National Party Congress will be a success.

The diplomat said she believes Vietnam will achieve its two centennial goals — establishing a modern industrial base and attaining upper-middle income status by 2030, and becoming a developed, high-income nation by 2045.

On the occasion, the ambassador expressed gratitude to Vietnam’s Party and State, particularly Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, for standing alongside the Cambodian army and people in overthrowing the Pol Pot genocidal regime.

PM Pham Minh Chinh suggested the two sides maintain coordination in land border demarcation and marker placement, as well as land border management.

PM Pham Minh Chinh suggested the two sides maintain coordination in land border demarcation and marker placement, as well as land border management.

He thanked Cambodia and called on the country to further facilitate the legal status - including the granting of nationality - of those of Vietnamese origin, enabling them to stabilise their lives and make positive contributions to Cambodia’s development as well as the friendship between the two countries.

