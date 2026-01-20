Deputy FM hosts non-resident ambassadors attending 14th National Party Congress

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on January 19 received non-resident foreign ambassadors who are in Vietnam to attend the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and non-resident foreign ambassadors at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the ambassadors, the Deputy FM underscored that their presence at this major political event reflected international solidarity, friendship, and valuable support for the Party, the State, and the people of Vietnam.

She stressed that the 14th National Party Congress is a milestone in Vietnam’s development, as it not only reviews and assesses 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), but also sets out orientations for national development in the 2026–2030 period, with a vision to 2045, through strong and right decisions to guide the country into a new era of growth.

Updating the diplomats on Vietnam’s socio-economic situation, Hang noted that, after 40 years of Doi Moi and five years of implementing the 13th National Party Congress Resolution, Vietnam has recorded major achievements under the Party’s leadership and with the concerted efforts of the entire political system and the people.

In 2025, the country’s GDP reached US$514 billion, ranking 32nd globally, with an average growth of 6.3 percent per year during 2021–2025. The Human Development Index (HDI) and sustainable poverty reduction targets have also seen impressive results, helping Vietnam join the group of upper-middle-income countries with people's increasingly improving living standards.

An overview of the meeting in Hanoi on January 19 (Photo: VNA)

On foreign policy, she reaffirmed that in the new era, Vietnam will continue to pursue a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralization, and diversification, being a friend, reliable partner, and responsible member of the international community. Vietnam esteems self-resilience while considering diplomacy and international integration key and regular tasks, promoting comprehensive, deep, and effective integration, elevating multilateral diplomacy, and proactively and responsibly engaging in addressing regional and global issues, she underscored.

In that spirit, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang expressed her hope that the ambassadors would continue to act as bridges to promote cooperation priorities, including strengthening political trust, deepening economic ties, maintaining traditional areas of cooperation such as agriculture, textiles, and consumer goods, and expanding collaboration in emerging fields like digital transformation, science and technology, renewable energy, and green agriculture, alongside boosting people-to-people exchanges.

The ambassadors expressed their honor at attending the 14th National Congress of the CPV, praised Vietnam’s major achievements after 40 years of Doi Moi, particularly its political stability, socio-economic development, and expanding external relations, and spoke highly of the country’s growing stature and prestige internationally.

Reaffirming the importance they attach to friendship and cooperation with Vietnam, they voiced their desire to further strengthen economic cooperation, promote tourism and people-to-people exchanges, and pledged to work towards deepening substantive, comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, contributing to peace, stability, and shared development.

Vietnamplus