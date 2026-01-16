International

Dong Thap Province hosts Vietnam British Ambassador Iain Frew

SGGP

Dong Thap was the first province Vietnam British Ambassador Iain Frew visited after Vietnam and the United Kingdom upgraded their diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, said the Ambassador.

On January 15, Vice Chairman of the Dong Thap Provincial People’s Committee Huynh Minh Tuan, together with leaders of departments and agencies, received and held a working session with Mr. Iain Frew, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Vietnam.

tiep-lsq-anh-2917-1260.jpeg
Leaders of Dong Thap Province and the UK Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary’s delegation pose for a commemorative photo.

During the meeting, on behalf of the provincial leadership, Vice Chairman Huynh Minh Tuan extended a warm welcome to the Ambassador and his delegation.

He briefed them on the province’s potential and strengths. Dong Thap ranks first in the region in pangasius production, has the largest fruit-growing area in the country, and is home to many well-known specialties, including mangoes, longans, mandarins and persimmons.

Mr. Huynh Minh Tuan expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation in smart agricultural technologies, agricultural product traceability, reducing emissions in rice production, and cooperation in conserving the Tram Chim National Park ecosystem. He also highlighted potential collaboration in agro-processing projects, renewable energy and digital technology.

Ambassador Iain Frew noted that Dong Thap was the first province he visited after the two countries upgraded their diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The UK Ambassador affirmed his commitment to realizing key cooperation goals in areas including investment promotion, trade, green transition, digital transformation, and education and human resource development in Vietnam.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Dong Thap Vietnam British Ambassador Iain Frew investment promotion trade green transition digital transformation education and human resource development largest fruit-growing area pangasius production mangoes longans mandarins persimmon

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn