Dong Thap Province hosts Vietnam British Ambassador Iain Frew

Dong Thap was the first province Vietnam British Ambassador Iain Frew visited after Vietnam and the United Kingdom upgraded their diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, said the Ambassador.

On January 15, Vice Chairman of the Dong Thap Provincial People’s Committee Huynh Minh Tuan, together with leaders of departments and agencies, received and held a working session with Mr. Iain Frew, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Vietnam.

During the meeting, on behalf of the provincial leadership, Vice Chairman Huynh Minh Tuan extended a warm welcome to the Ambassador and his delegation.

He briefed them on the province’s potential and strengths. Dong Thap ranks first in the region in pangasius production, has the largest fruit-growing area in the country, and is home to many well-known specialties, including mangoes, longans, mandarins and persimmons.

Mr. Huynh Minh Tuan expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation in smart agricultural technologies, agricultural product traceability, reducing emissions in rice production, and cooperation in conserving the Tram Chim National Park ecosystem. He also highlighted potential collaboration in agro-processing projects, renewable energy and digital technology.

Ambassador Iain Frew noted that Dong Thap was the first province he visited after the two countries upgraded their diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The UK Ambassador affirmed his commitment to realizing key cooperation goals in areas including investment promotion, trade, green transition, digital transformation, and education and human resource development in Vietnam.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong