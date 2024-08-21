Vietnamese culture popularized in Sri Lanka

Vietnam's culture has been brought closer to the Sri Lankan people through various programs held by monks at the Truc Lam Zen Monastery in Kandy city.

A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka in a visit to the Truc Lam Zen Monastery (Photo: VNA)

Around 30 Sri Lankan children and their parents attended a Vietnamese language class organized at the pagoda, the first Vietnamese one in the country. Most of them can introduce themselves fluently and sing popular Vietnamese songs.

Along with the traditional Tet holiday, the mid-autumn festival, and Vu Lan (hungry ghost) festival, the monks have introduced Vietnamese dishes such as vegetarian spring rolls and bun bo Hue (Hue noodle soup), and candied coconut, contributing to spreading the love for the Vietnamese language and culture among local people.

The monks have also provided rice support and scholarships for disadvantaged children.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trinh Thi Tam, in a visit to the pagoda, spoke highly of the monks’ work and expressed her hope that they will continue their devotion to popularize the Vietnamese culture in the host nation.

The pagoda was built in 2020 by master Phap Quang, who has lived in Sri Lanka for years.

Vietnamplus