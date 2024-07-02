Culture/art

“Vietnamese Culture Days" program promotes Vietnam-Russia traditional friendship

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung led a delegation of officials to arrive in Moscow, Russia on July 1 to participate in the “Vietnamese Culture Days in Russian 2024" program.

An art performance will be part of Vietnamese Cultural Days in Russia this year. (Photo courtesy of Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

The event is one of the activities to strengthen cultural and cooperative relations between the two countries as well as present the unique beauty of Vietnamese culture to international friends.

As planned, the opening ceremony of the event will be held on the evening of July 2 (local time) featuring a variety of outstanding items, including art performances by more than 50 Vietnamese artists. It is an opportunity for the Russian audience to enjoy Vietnamese traditional and contemporary art performances.

In addition, there is a photo and painting exhibition offering visitors a comprehensive view of Vietnam's landscapes and people. Exhibits include outstanding artworks depicting landscapes and the daily life of the Vietnamese people.

A film screening of Vietnamese movies will be held at the Illusion and Museum cinema complexes in Moscow and Saint Petersburg on July 3-5.

The "Vietnamese Culture Days in the Russian 2024” program not only promotes cultural exchange between the two countries but also provides an opportunity for the Vietnamese community in Russia to be proud of the country’s cultural identity, and contributes to nurturing traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia.

By Tri Dung – Translated by Kim Khanh

