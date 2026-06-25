Vietnam ships 5 million tons of rice abroad in first half

About 5 million tons of Vietnam's rice are expected to be shipped abroad in the first half, raking in an estimated US$2.36 billion, up 5.7 percent annually in volume but down 3.3 percent in value.

Can Tho yields about 3 million tonnes of rice each year (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam expects to export about 5 million tons of rice in the first half, earning an estimated US$2.36 billion, up 5.7 percent annually in volume but down 3.3 percent in value, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

The average export price is estimated at 473.6 per ton, down 8.6 percent.

In the global market, the rice trade keeps running into geopolitical headwinds. Even as energy prices have eased from earlier highs, logistics costs remain steep, pinching supply and demand and cooling trading activity. An easing of tensions in the Middle East is expected to help trade flows recover, but the world energy market is still rattled, and a full comeback is probably a long way off.

At home, the rice market has stayed steady in recent months. After the winter-spring harvest wrapped up, farmers in the Mekong Delta turned to tending and gathering the early summer-autumn crop. Trading in freshly cut paddy has been quiet, with prices barely budging.

On the production side, the nation’s total rice area was estimated at 4.57 million ha as of June, a 3.7 percent drop from a year earlier. Winter-spring plantings shrank 1.3 percent to 2.93 million ha, while the summer-autumn crop tumbled 7.8 percent to 1.64 million ha.

As for prices, the average procurement price for 5 percent broken rice in the first half hit VND14,048 (US$0.54) per kilogram, a gain of VND1,644 compared with the second half of 2025. Meanwhile, 25 percent broken rice averaged VND13,044 per kg, down VND74.

In An Giang, ordinary white rice at the retail level rose VND544 per kg to VND12,837 per kg.

According to Reuters, rice export prices across major Asian markets pushed higher in the second quarter, lifted by strong import demand from the Philippines.

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