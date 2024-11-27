Vietnamese, Chinese border localities boost education cooperation

A conference on education cooperation between Vietnam’s provinces of Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, and Ha Giang, and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China was held in Ha Giang city on November 26.

The MoUs on fostering education cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese border localities were signed at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Over recent years, the implementation of cooperation agreements and programmes between the Vietnamese localities and their Chinese peer has contributed to developing and intensifying the friendship and education cooperation between the two sides.

They signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs), enabling education managers from the four border localities of Vietnam to engage in exchanges, meetings, and experience sharing with their counterparts from Guangxi.

Many students have received full scholarships to study at universities in both countries. In 2024, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region awarded many scholarships to students of the Vietnamese localities, including 18 undergraduate and two master’s ones for Ha Giang.

Participants discussed and proposed measures to improve the effectiveness of the cooperation programme, towards strengthening political trust and traditional friendship, promoting exchanges and cooperation across fields, and opening a new chapter in friendly cooperation, thus contributing to elevating the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new height.

At the conference, MoUs on fostering friendly relations and cooperation on education was signed by representatives of the Departments of Education and Training of Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, and Ha Giang, and the Department of Education of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region; and the Department of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs of Ha Giang.

