Vietnamese and Chinese universities collaborate on advanced AI research

Research and development of advanced artificial intelligence models is the focus of cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese universities.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and China, Vietnam National University in Hanoi (VNU), in collaboration with Tsinghua University in China, hosted an international conference on March 1. The event, titled 'Vietnam-China Higher Education: Opportunities and Challenges in the 21st Century – The Age of Digital Intelligence' explored the evolving landscape of higher education in the digital era.

President of Tsinghua University Professor Qiu Yong, speaking at the conference, emphasized Tsinghua University's high regard for its collaborative relationships with Vietnamese educational entities, including Vietnam National University (VNU). He further indicated that Tsinghua University will actively pursue the enhancement of broad-based cooperation with Vietnamese partners across the domains of talent development, scientific research, and cultural exchange.

The conference’s presentations and discussions underscored the vast potential for collaboration between the two sides across multiple key areas. Notably, in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and data science, the two universities can work together on researching and developing advanced AI models—ranging from large language models to specialized applications in medicine, education, and environmental sustainability.

The proposed cooperation includes joint AI research to enhance education, such as optimizing training programs, personalizing learning content, and organizing in-depth seminars on applied AI. The collaboration would also feature internship exchange programs between the two parties.

On this occasion, VNU launched the High-Tech and Innovation Park as part of its efforts to implement Resolution 57-NQ/TW, which focuses on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. The park is designed to incubate science and technology enterprises while supporting startups, with a strong emphasis on developing semiconductors, AI, biotechnology, environmental solutions, and advanced materials. It aims to attract top talent, foster groundbreaking ideas, and generate sustainable value for the future.

VNU and Tsinghua University plan to establish a joint AI research center or laboratory, which will involve participation from enterprises. This will follow a model of university, enterprise, and prestigious international partner collaboration.

On this occasion, VNU and Tsinghua University signed a cooperation agreement on student exchange. Under this agreement, students from both universities participating in the exchange program will be exempt from tuition fees, and their accumulated credits will be recognized during the exchange period. Additionally, students will receive support in securing accommodation, accessing medical care, and engaging in language and cultural exchange programs. Throughout their studies, they will also have opportunities for international interaction, fostering connections and experiencing a diverse academic environment.

Also in 2025, the two universities will implement cooperation programs to train senior management for Vietnamese managers and business leaders.

