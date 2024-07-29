Education

Vietnam wins five medals at int’l physics Olympiad

All five members of the Vietnamese team excelled at the 2024 International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) in Iran, bringing home two gold and three silver medals, the Ministry of Education and Training said on July 28.

1e-9093.jpg.jpg
Vietnamese students win two gold and three silver medals at the 2024 International Physics Olympiad. (Photo: VNA)

The gold medals went to Than The Cong and Truong Phi Hung, both from Bac Giang High School for Gifted Students in the northern province of Bac Giang.

Meanwhile, three silvers went to Nguyen Nhat Minh from the High School for Gifted Students of the Hanoi University of Science under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, Ha Duyen Phuc from Lam Son High School for Gifted Students in the central province of Thanh Hoa, and Nguyen Thanh Duy from Tran Phu High School for Gifted Students in the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Nearly 200 high school students from across the globe to compete in the 54th physics contest, one of the world's science competitions, which took place from July 21-29 (local time). The competition had two parts - theoretical and practical exams, each five hours long.

Last year, the Vietnamese team bagged two gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

The IPhO has been an annual event for high school students since 1967. Vietnam joined the contest for the first time in 1981.

VNA

Tags

2024 International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) two golds three silvers Vietnamese students

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn