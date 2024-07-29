Vietnam wins five medals at int’l physics Olympiad

All five members of the Vietnamese team excelled at the 2024 International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) in Iran, bringing home two gold and three silver medals, the Ministry of Education and Training said on July 28.

Vietnamese students win two gold and three silver medals at the 2024 International Physics Olympiad. (Photo: VNA)

The gold medals went to Than The Cong and Truong Phi Hung, both from Bac Giang High School for Gifted Students in the northern province of Bac Giang.

Meanwhile, three silvers went to Nguyen Nhat Minh from the High School for Gifted Students of the Hanoi University of Science under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, Ha Duyen Phuc from Lam Son High School for Gifted Students in the central province of Thanh Hoa, and Nguyen Thanh Duy from Tran Phu High School for Gifted Students in the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Nearly 200 high school students from across the globe to compete in the 54th physics contest, one of the world's science competitions, which took place from July 21-29 (local time). The competition had two parts - theoretical and practical exams, each five hours long.

Last year, the Vietnamese team bagged two gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

The IPhO has been an annual event for high school students since 1967. Vietnam joined the contest for the first time in 1981.

VNA