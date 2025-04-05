Vietnam values friendship with Burundi: Party chief

Both leaders agreed to continue facilitating the exchange of delegations at all levels and through various channels to bolster political trust and create new momentum.

Vietnam's Party General Secretary To Lam (right) and President of Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye at their meeting in Hanoi on April 4. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always values its friendship and cooperation with African countries, including Burundi, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) To Lam told President of Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye during a reception in Hanoi on April 4.

Welcoming Ndayishimiye on his first-ever official visit to Vietnam from April 3-6, the Party chief noted that the trip coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties (April 16), a milestone that strengthens ties between the CPV and Burundi’s National Council for the Defence of Democracy – Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), as well as the broader relationship between the two nations.

He expressed confidence that the CNDD-FDD will guide Burundi successfully through its 2018-2027 National Development Plan, with a vision extending to 2040 and 2060, elevating the country’s global standing and contributing further to peace, stability, and development in the region and beyond.

Vietnam expects to boost bilateral ties, focusing on investment, agriculture, mining, technology, digital transformation, and leadership training, he said, urging Burundi to continue supporting Viettel Group’s telecom joint venture, a key player in both nations’ socio-economic progress.

According to him, Vietnam is strong in agriculture, mining, and telecommunications and stays ready to back Burundi in these fields, while expanding collaboration in others in the time ahead.

President Ndayishimiye praised Vietnam’s impressive achievements under the CPV’s leadership, calling them an inspiration for Burundi’s national reconstruction process. He sought Vietnam’s expertise in rapid, sustainable socio-economic growth to help Burundi catch up with regional peers, and affirmed his Government’s commitment to deepening ties in investment, sci-tech, agriculture, and education training, with special support for Viettel joint venture as a bridge between the two countries.

Both leaders agreed to continue facilitating the exchange of delegations at all levels and through various channels to bolster political trust and create new momentum, with their ruling parties set to enhance dialogue and encourage women’s and youth groups, especially young people, to connect more. They welcomed the signing of several agreements during the visit and urged agencies to negotiate further pacts to solidify the legal framework for cooperation.

On the global stage, both expressed satisfaction with their mutual support at forums like the United Nations and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF). They pledged closer collaboration, including within ASEAN and the African Union (AU), and reaffirmed their commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes in line with international law to maintain regional stability and security.

The host urged Burundi to back ASEAN's stance on peacefully settling maritime disputes, based on respect for international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), and ASEAN's efforts to build the East Sea as a zone of peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development.

On the occasion, Ndayishimiye invited Mr. To Lam for an official visit to Burundi. The Vietnamese Party leader thanked the President for his invitation, and suggested the two foreign ministries arrange a suitable date.

Vietnamplus