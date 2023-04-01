Vietnam, US hold 12th Political, Security, Defense Dialogue

The 12th Vietnam-US Political, Security, and Defense Dialogue was held in Washington D.C on March 30 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc and US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Jessica Lewis.

At the event, the two sides expressed their delight at the extensive and practical development of the two countries' relations in the bilateral, regional, and international aspects based on the principle of respecting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and political institutions of each other.

Ngoc affirmed that Vietnam always considers the US as one of its most important partners, while Lewis reaffirmed that the US consistently supports a strong, independent, and prosperous Vietnam.

The two sides emphasized the importance of bilateral meetings, consultations, and delegation exchanges for the process of building trust and mutual understanding and promoting cooperation and intertwined interests between Vietnam and the US. They also affirmed that they will maintain frank, constructive, and regular dialogues on controversial issues.

The officials recognized the progress of bilateral cooperation in the fields of defense and security, law enforcement, and settlement of post-war consequences; while agreeing to continue developing bilateral defense ties at a stable pace, in line with the interests, conditions, and policies of each country, and to expand cooperation in cyber-security, fighting trans-national crimes, and participation in UN peace-keeping missions.

The two sides shared the determination to maintain cooperation in clearing mines and explosives, decontaminating dioxin, supporting war-affected people in Vietnam, and searching for the two countries’ soldiers missing in the war. Representatives of the US side reaffirmed their commitments to continue assisting Vietnam in improving its maritime capacity, law enforcement, and identification of remains of Vietnamese soldiers through training and equipment transfer.

The two sides discussed several international and regional issues of mutual concern and stressed the importance of ensuring the rule of law, freedom, and safety of navigation and aviation, and peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of international law, without the threat or use of force. The US side affirmed its backing for ASEAN's consensus and central role in the regional security architecture.

The two sides agreed on the need to implement creative and practical measures to promote the Mekong-US Partnership in the coming time.

On the sidelines of the dialogue, Ngoc had discussions with leaders of the US Department of State, Department of Defense, and National Security Council, some parliamentarians and advisers of the Congress, and representatives of US enterprises.

These meetings contributed to the implementation of the outcomes of the high-level phone talks on March 29 between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joe Biden, and the promotion of the bilateral agenda this year as the two countries are celebrating the 10th founding anniversary of the Vietnam - US Comprehensive Partnership (2013-2023).