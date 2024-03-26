Vietnam, US coordinate in drug fight

The International Drug Enforcement Conference in the Asia-Pacific (Mini-IDEC) has taken place in the central city of Da Nang on March 26-27

An overview of International Drug Enforcement Conference in the Asia-Pacific (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes (C04) and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are jointly holding the International Drug Enforcement Conference in the Asia-Pacific (Mini-IDEC) in the central city of Da Nang on March 26-27.

The forum attracts over 100 delegates from 18 countries and territories and two international organisations: the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB).

C04 Director Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Vien said that Vietnam is under great pressure due to drug supply from the "Golden Triangle", a region where the jungle borders of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar meet. In the trend of integration and globalisation, drug crime activities in the Asia-Pacific and around the world also have a certain impact on the country.

With the perspective of preventing and controlling drugs from afar and early, from the origin, and not letting Vietnam become an international drug transit area, the C04 has promoted cooperation with bordering countries and ASEAN member states, Vien said, adding that Vietnam highly values experiences in drug control and the application of science and technology in drug prevention and combat of the US and other developed countries in the region; and hopes to continue coordinating with other countries to improve capacity, share experiences, and exchange professional information, equipment and facilities for drug prevention and combat forces in the coming time.

During the two-day conference, which includes plenary and group discussions, delegates are expected to assess the situation and emerging developments of drug crimes in the region, as well as difficulties, obstacles, and solutions to improve cooperation efficiency in the face of increasingly sophisticated and cunning drug smuggling methods; and provide lists and records of drug criminals and wanted ones.

Susan Burns, US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, said that every year in the US, more than 100,000 people die from drug-related causes. Therefore, preventing and combating drug crimes is not just the job of each nation, but requires cooperation between related countries.

John P. Scott, Asia-Pacific Regional Director at the DEA, proposed countries strengthen collaboration in training and joint exercises to effectively address drug-related issues and build a safer community.

This is the second time Vietnam and the US have coordinated to hold the Mini-IDEC, demonstrating Vietnam's international role and responsibility in solving the global drug problem for the Far East in general and the US in particular, contributing to raising its position and strong political commitment to cooperation on the drug fight in the region and the world over.

Vietnamplus