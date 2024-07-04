National

Vietnam unveils new decree to accelerate renewable energy growth

The Government has issued Decree 80/2024/ND-CP, stipulating mechanisms for direct energy purchase between power harnessing units and large electricity customers.

Accordingly, Decree No.80/2024/ND-CP regulates that direct energy purchase is the buying and selling of electricity through two forms:

  • Direct power purchase through a dedicated connection line: signing a power purchase agreement and delivering electricity through a dedicated connection line between a renewable energy generation unit and a large electricity customer;
  • Direct power purchase through the national power grid: buying and selling electricity through a term contract between a renewable energy generation unit and a large electricity customer, or a retail electricity supplier in an authorized area or cluster.

The Decree states that renewable energy harnessing units must negotiate, agree, and sign power purchase agreements on capacity, output, and price for surplus electricity with Vietnam Electricity – EVN (or an authorized entity) in accordance with regulations.

In addition to direct power purchase through dedicated connection lines, large electricity customers can buy electricity from EVN (or a retail electricity supplier other than EVN). The retail electricity price for customers is implemented according to the electricity price regulations issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

