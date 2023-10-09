Vietnam-UAE Inter-Governmental Committee convenes 5th meeting in Hanoi

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi co-chaired the fifth meeting of the Vietnam-UAE Inter-Governmental Committee in Hanoi on October 8.

Dien affirmed that the meeting was an important and significant event in celebration of the 30th founding anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations this year.

Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said that the UAE Government always considers Vietnam an important partner in the Asia-Pacific region, and wishes to strengthen cooperation with the country in all fields. He recommended both sides continue coordinating closely in implementing measures to promote friendship and multifaceted cooperation in the coming time.

The two sides reviewed the outcomes of bilateral cooperation since the fourth meeting in 2019, and discussed issues of mutual concern as well as new solutions to promote bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Regarding trade cooperation, the scale of two-way trade has been maintained at 5 billion USD per year since 2019, helping Vietnam rank in the top 10 largest import partners of the UAE and in return, the UAE become one of Vietnam's largest trading partners in the Middle East region.

They agreed that the two countries still have a lot of potential to continue expanding and developing cooperation, especially in the context that both nations are actively promoting negotiations towards the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

The two sides discussed and agreed to actively promote the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones, and continue to strengthen coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organization.

It is also necessary to closely coordinate to review and strengthen the legal framework to create favourable conditions for cooperation such as the comprehensive economic agreement, the agreement on cooperation and mutual support in customs, the agreement on extradition, and the agreement on transfer of sentenced persons.

Attention should be paid to studying investment and business cooperation opportunities in potential industrial and energy fields such as chemical production, fertilizer, textiles and footwear, electronics and mechanics, automobile, and energy.

On this occasion, Ahmed Al Zeyoudi held talks with Dien to discuss bilateral economic and trade cooperation.