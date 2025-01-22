Vietnam treasures and gives top priority to ties with China: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Permanent Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Permanent Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (L) and Permanent Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh conveyed warm greetings and New Year wishes from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and himself to General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji, and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning.

Both sides expressed their pleasure at the positive development of the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the building of a Vietnam - China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, especially the recent successful phone talks between Lam and Xi, during which they announced the launch of the Vietnam-China Year of Humanistic Exchange and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Affirming Vietnam's consistent policy of treasuring and giving top priority to its relationship with China, PM Chinh affirmed Vietnam's support for China's global initiatives on development, security and civilisation proposed by Xi, believing that they will bring shared benefits to all countries.

Ding asserted that China places great importance on its relations with Vietnam and believed that under the leadership of the CPV led by General Secretary to Lam, Vietnam will successfully hold the 14th National Party Congress and usher into a new era of development.

Looking ahead, PM Chinh suggested facilitating the exchange of all-level delegations, effectively realising cooperation agreements, deepening connectivity between the two economies, with a focus on major and symbolic projects, especially those on capital, technology and human resource training to develop standard-gauge rail routes connecting Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong in 2025, Lang Son - Hanoi, and Mong Cai - Ha Long - Hai Phong in the coming time.

Along with traditional cooperation areas, he proposed both sides step up partnerships in science-technology, innovation, and those of China’s strength like big data, cloud computing, quantum technology, and microbiology. He called for China's assistance to Vietnam in realising the historic Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation and national digital transformation.

Lauding and agreeing with PM Chinh’s directions, Ding stressed that China stays ready to step up exchanges and cooperation with Vietnam in line with six major orientations agreed upon by the senior leaders.

He suggested accelerating specific progress in key areas, especially projects symbolising the bilateral relationship, activities marking the Year of China - Vietnam Humanistic Exchange and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, while firmly building the China - Vietnam Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

