Vietnam to select candidates joining in Youth Council in Kazakhstan

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee will select five young Vietnamese to join the Youth Council of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) from May 14 to May 19 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The selection was planned after receiving the invitation of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan.

The candidates are Vietnamese citizens under 35 years old who could be proficient in English or Russian with a strong political will; great competence in historical, political, cultural–social and economic matters together with young movement activities of Vietnam; understanding of current issues in the region and the world with spirit of discipline and solidarity; working in group and leadership ability.

The organizing board prioritized those people with active participation in the Youth and Association activities.

Kazakhstan will cover round-ticket airplanes, accommodation and travel fees during the conference.

Regarding application documents and relevant procedures, young cadidates are able to take reference to doanthanhnien.vn. The deadline for receiving the document will be on April 16.

By Ca Dao- Translated by Huyen Huong

