Vietnam to host UNESCO conference on geoparks in Asia-Pacific

Vietnam will host the 8th International Conference of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network for the Asia-Pacific Region from September 5-17 in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on August 22.

Ban Gioc Waterfall in in the northeastern province of Cao Bang (Photo: SGGP)

Themed "Local Communities and Sustainable Development in Geopark Region", the event is expected to attract 800 - 1,000 domestic and international delegates.

The biennial conference, held on a rotary basis, aims to share experiences, effective models, and useful solutions in the development and management of geoparks according to UNESCO's standards among the members of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network in the Asia-Pacific region.

It also seeks to raise awareness and responsibility among authorities, sectors, and the public in preserving and promoting various types of heritage to foster sustainable tourism development.

According to Hoang Xuan Anh, chairman of the Cao Bang People's Committee, the event presents a valuable opportunity for the province to learn from and share experiences with other countries in building and promoting the value of geopark models. It will serve as a platform to promote Cao Bang’s tourism potential, showcasing the province's rich cultural and natural heritage to both national and international delegates. This also aligns with Cao Bang's goal of positioning tourism as a key economic driver.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc affirmed that the conference is not just a significant event for Cao Bang but also a celebration for all localities in Vietnam that hold UNESCO titles. He noted that the event will play a crucial role in putting Cao Bang and other Vietnamese localities on the global heritage map.

Ngoc said the event will also provide a unique opportunity to enhance international cooperation, bringing Vietnam closer to the world while simultaneously introducing the world to Vietnam. It reflects the commitment and efforts of Cao Bang's leadership and people in preserving and promoting the Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark title.

Moreover, it is expected to inspire other Vietnamese localities and countries to join the network, contributing to both global environmental protection and the creation of sustainable livelihoods for local communities.

Sessions of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council, the 20th anniversary celebration of the Global Geoparks Network, and the signing of cooperation agreements among geoparks in the global UNESCO network of the Asia-Pacific region are to take place.

Vietnamplus