Vietnam, Thailand strengthen education cooperation

At the EduConnect Beyond Frontier conference. (Photo: VNA)

The event drew the participation of representatives from Thai universities, Thai enterprises who are operating in Vietnam, as well as Vietnamese and Thai students.



In his speech, Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh laid stress on the necessity to discuss bilateral cooperation across education and human resources training in preparation for the increasingly developing Vietnam–Thailand ties.



He expressed his belief that there will be more Vietnamese students pursuing study in Thailand after they get more information on Thai education establishments, adding both sides should enhance cooperation to increase the number of Vietnamese students in Thailand to 5,000 in the future.



Meanwhile, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and President of the TVFA Sanan Angubolkul affirmed education has an important role to play in each country’s growth and development.



He said the conference not only promoted academic cooperation but also offered an opportunity for enterprises of both sides to strengthen their bonds.



According to Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikorndej Balankura, who engaged in the conference via video, the Thai Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, and many universities present several scholarships to excellent Vietnamese students every year.



Vietnam graduates have numerous chances to get employment at international and Thai enterprises, he added.



Participants at the event shared information on Vietnam’s education market, Thai corporations’ labour demand as well as studying life in Thailand.



Vice Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Director Manager of Bangkok Bank in Vietnam Tharabodee Serng-Adichaiwit told the Vietnam News Agency said as Thai businesses have plans to expand their operations in Vietnam, they are in need of Vietnamese labourers, especially those who have deep understanding of the Thai culture.



HR Director at Thai SCG Chemicals Napit Teparak spoke highly of the Vietnamese labourers for their talent and willingness to learn to improve themselves, describing the qualities as the strength of the Vietnamese manpower.



According to data from the Thai Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, Vietnam ranks fifth among foreign student communities in Thailand, following China, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

Vietnamplus