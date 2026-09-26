Vietnam targets average life expectancy of over 80 years by 2045

The Ministry of Health has established specific targets for population size, life expectancy, healthy life years, health insurance coverage, the Human Development Index (HDI) through 2045, aiming to enhance population quality and standard of living.

The healthcare sector takes care for the elderly contributing to improving population quality. Photo: Ngoc Dung

Under the plan, Vietnam strives to raise the average life expectancy of its citizens to over 80 years and healthy life years to over 71 years during the 2036-2045 period, while maintaining health insurance coverage above 99 percent of the population.

These objectives were outlined in an implementation plan issued by the Ministry of Health for the Government's Resolution No. 217/NQ-CP dated August 6, 2026, which executes Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW dated July 28, 2026, of the third plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee on innovating Vietnam's development model.

According to the plan, life expectancy and healthy life years will gradually increase across stages. For the 2026-2030 period, average life expectancy is projected to reach 75.5 years, with a minimum of 68 healthy life years. These metrics are set to rise to 76.5 years and at least 69 years, respectively, in the 2031-2035 period, before reaching over 80 years of average life expectancy and at least 71 healthy life years during 2036-2045.

Alongside extending life expectancy, the plan aims to expand health insurance coverage. For 2026-2030, the target for population participation in health insurance is over 97 percent; this rises to over 99 percent for 2031-2035 and will be maintained above 99 percent through 2036-2045.

Population size is also projected to continue growing, rising from approximately 105.4 million people in the 2026-2030 period to 108.3 million during 2031-2035, and around 112.9 million during 2036-2045.

Regular exercise contributes to improving people's health, raising average life expectancy

At the same time, the Ministry of Health aims for the Human Development Index (HDI) to reach 0.8 or higher in the 2026-2030 period, above 0.8 during 2031-2035, and to enter the world's high group by the 2036-2045 period.

To achieve these goals, the Ministry of Health identified population and population quality as key focal areas. The ministry will develop and implement the National Population Strategy through 2045 based on a comprehensive review of the Vietnam Population Strategy through 2030, while refining policies on rewards and support to ensure effective population management.

In addition, measures regarding the protection, care, and improvement of public health will continue to be implemented in accordance with Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW dated September 9, 2025, of the Politburo and the Ministry of Health's plan.

The Ministry of Health will also develop a plan for large-scale disease prevention and control, as well as response measures for public health emergencies, natural disasters, catastrophes, and national health security during the 2026-2030 period.

These efforts are placed within the overarching framework of the National Strategy for Public Health Protection, Care, and Improvement through 2030, with a vision toward 2045.

By Ngoc Dung - Translated by Anh Quan