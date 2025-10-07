Business

Vietnam surpasses 11 million securities accounts

Vietnam has exceeded the target of 11 million securities accounts by 2030, set under the Securities Market Development Strategy approved by the Government at the end of 2023.

Data from the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC) indicated over 290,000 new accounts were opened in September 2025, marking the highest monthly growth in the past 13 months.

The growth was mainly attributed to domestic individual investors, who added nearly 298,700 accounts, whereas domestic institutional accounts grew by only 105.

For foreign investors, the total number of accounts increased by 268, comprising 246 individual accounts and 22 institutional accounts.

By the end of September 2025, the total number of securities accounts in Vietnam had surpassed 11 million, an increase of over 1.7 million accounts compared to the beginning of 2025. This figure has already surpassed the target of 11 million accounts by 2030 set out in the Securities Market Development Strategy approved by the Government at the end of 2023.

Alongside the rise in accounts, the VN-Index has gained 30 percent since the beginning of the year, reaching 1,685.3 points. The average daily trading value in September 2025 exceeded VND34 trillion (US$1.3 billion).

