Vietnam-South Korea Festival 2023 opens in Da Nang

The Vietnam-South Korea Festival promoting cultural exchange between the two countries opened in the central coastal city of Da Nang on September 7, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic ties.

The festival attracted 60 display booths providing information and presenting culture, typical products, traditional dishes, and folk games of Vietnam and South Korea. It also includes a wide range of activities, such as free screenings at CGV cinemas, Taekwondo performances, the Vietnam-Korea Food Contest, Vietnam-Korea Talent, and others.

The art program features diverse performances of traditional musical instruments, singing, dancing, magic, national costumes, and more.

Korean artists who travel to Vietnam to take part in the festival will have an exchange with deprived children at the Hope Village in Da Nang City. The artists will offer gifts to orphans and present interesting music and dance performances.

According to Mr. Kang Boo Sung, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Da Nang City, as of present, trade between the two countries increases 175-fold from the time when the two countries officially established diplomatic relations. South Korea (RoK) has retained its position as the leading foreign investor in Vietnam. Around 170,000 Koreans currently reside in Vietnam and about 230,000 Vietnamese people are living in South Korea.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City Tran Chi Cuong said that Da Nang has expanded cooperation with Korean localities, including Changwon, Daegu, Hwaseong, Seoul, and Jeju in various sectors, such as investment, trade, tourism, construction of infrastructure and smart city, training for cadres, civil servants and public employees. The city welcomed 1.7 million Korean visitors in 2019 and 620,000 in the first six months of this year.

The festival will run until September 9.